Q4 2021 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the IVS Group Annual Results 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Antonio Tartaro, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Antonio Tartaro - IVS Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you for attending this conference call. Antonio Tartaro speaking and with me present is our CFO, Alessandro Moro; and our Investor Relations, Mr. Marco Gallarati. In the first part of the conference, I will give you a summary of the full year for IVS Group and an overview of the situation. After some comments on the referred asset business combination with Liomatic and Ge.S.A. and finally, some preliminary tools on what we expect for the coming months and on the future strategies.



In the second part of the conference, Mr. Alessandro Moro will give you more details on the annual account, annual report and financial performance and the timetable for