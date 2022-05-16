Q1 2022 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Marco Giacinto Gallarati - IVS Group S.A. - Investor Relator & Chairman of Coin Division



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for attending this conference call. I'm Marco Gallarati and with me is Alessandro Moro, our CFO.



As usual in the first part of the conference, we will give you a comment on the results of the first quarter and an overview on how we see the current situation. We will give some information on what we are doing with reference to the business combination with Liomatic and GeSA and some preliminary thoughts on what we expect for the coming months and on the future strategies. Alessandro will then give you more details on the interim report and the financial performances and the