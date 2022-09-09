Q2 2022 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for attending the conference call.



Marco Gallarati speaking, and with me are Alessandro Moro, our CFO; and Massimo Paravisi, one of the 2 CEOs of the group.



As usual, in this conference, we will give you a comment on the results of the first half of the year and an overview on how we see the current situation, then some information on what we are doing with reference to the business combination with Liomatic and GeSA and finally, some comments on what we expect for the coming months and for the future strategies.



In the second part of the conference,