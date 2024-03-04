Full Year 2023 Senior PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

David Squires - Senior PLC - Group CEO



Well, good morning, and welcome to Senior PLC's 2023 full-year results presentation. Thanks for making the effort to get here to the Deutsche and Numis offices in London. And indeed, thanks to Numis for hosting us this morning. And a warm welcome, too, for those of you joining remotely.



In terms of our agenda this morning, I will briefly cover the highlights. Bindi will run through and comment on the results, and then I will give an update on markets, strategy, and outlook.



Senior has delivered a year of strong trading performance and profit growth with significant momentum across both of our divisions. Our Flexonics division performed well in 2023 with double-digit margins and strong growth in both land vehicle and power and energy.



Momentum is building in our aerospace division. We've achieved a diversified position across key civil and defense aircraft platforms and are benefiting from increasing aircraft build rates, which will lead to higher sales in 2024 and beyond.



Supply chain issues are improving as anticipated, and we