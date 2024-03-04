Q4 2023 Dangote Cement PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Dangote Cement full-year 2023 investor call. Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Temilade Aduroja. Please go ahead.



Temilade Aduroja - Dangote Cement PLC - Head, IR



Good afternoon, everyone. It is my pleasure to welcome you to Dangote Cement PLC full-year 2023 investor conference call. On the call today and leading this conversation is our Group Managing Director; Mr. Arvind Pathak. He will be supported by the group CFO, Mr. Gbenga Fapohunda. Arvind will take us through the presentation. And thereafter, we'll proceed to question-and-answer session.



Over to Mr. Pathak.



Arvind Pathak - Dangote Cement PLC - Group MD



Thank you, Temi, and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for taking your time and joining us today for this call. It is my pleasure to welcome you all to this conference call to discuss Dangote Cement's financial results for the year 2023.



