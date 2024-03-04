Q4 2023 Innovate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to innovate Corp's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Anthony Rasmus with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Anthony Rozmus - Innovate Corp - IR



Good afternoon. Thank you for being with us to review innovate fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. We are joined today by Paul Boyd, innovate Interim CEO, and Mike can innovate, CFO. We have posted our earnings release and our slide presentation on our website at elevate corp.com. We will begin our call with prepared remarks to be followed by Q&A session.



This call is also being simulcast and will be archived on our website. During this call, management may make certain statements and assumptions which are not historical facts and will be forward-looking and are being made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward looking statements involve with assumptions and uncertainties and are