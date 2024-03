Q3 2022 Esso Thailand PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 18, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT

* Adisak Jangkamolkulchai

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - Executive Chairman & MD

* Jirapun Paowarut

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - Retail Sales Manager & Director

* Matana Sutatham

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - IR & Planning Manager



Conference Call Participants

* Komsun Suksumrun

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited, Research Division - Assistant MD and Energy, Utilities & Petrochemicals Analyst

* Yupapan Polpornprasert

Thanachart Securities Pcl, Research Division - Research Analyst



Matana Sutatham - Esso(Thailand)Public Company Limited-IR&Planning Manager



I think we can get started. We have quite a lot of people already. So good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to