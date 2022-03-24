Q4 2021 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Joachim DÃ¼rr - JOST Werke AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



A very good morning, and welcome to our 2021 financial year conference. I hope all of you are doing very well. We are broadcasting from our JOST studios that some of you already know from the Capital Market Days. And that's something that we developed during the corona pandemic. As part of our digitalization efforts, we're mainly using it for product training, but today, we're using it to explain to you our financial results for 2021 and the outlook for 2022.



2020, 2021 were very turbulent years, and it seems like 2022 will be just like that. But let's come to 2021. I'm very happy to report that we've fully achieved all our financial targets for the year 2021.



Coming out of COVID-impacted 2020, our sales grew by 32% to a total of EUR 1,049 million. That's surpassing the EUR 1 billion mark for the first time in JOST history. Our adjusted EBIT outgrew that growth by 42%, and we ended up at a total of EUR 105 million adjusted EBIT for the year 2021. That calculates to a margin of 10%, which is a