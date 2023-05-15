Q1 2023 Jost Werke SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Joachim Durr - JOST Werke SE - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the JOST Werke SE Q1 2023 Investors and Analysts Conference. As I mentioned, it's now JOST Werke SE, and we have changed our name and our form. And we've also had our general -- Annual General Meeting last week, where we have, again, got the approval from our shareholders with the capital measures that we need to follow the business. So with that, thank you very much for your interest and your attention. And Christian and I will report to you the results of the Q1 2023.



