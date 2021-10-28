Jumbo Interactive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Susan Forrester -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Jumbo Interactive Limited. I am Sue Forrester, the Chair of the Board, and I'd like to thank you for all attending our online AGM today. Given the uncertainty with COVID and the ability for public gatherings and the potential for snap lockdowns, the Board has decided to hold the AGM this year as an online one. And we are pleased to be able to offer our shareholders the opportunity to participate in our AGM in a way that is safe and responsible during these challenging times.



It's now 11:00 a.m. here in Brisbane, the nominated time for the meeting, and I have been advised by the company secretary that a quorum is present. So I'm happy to declare the meeting open.



A couple of comments around the Notice of Meeting and meeting arrangements. If you lose connection to the meeting at any time, you can log back into the AGM online platform by returning to the Lumi login page and following the prompts. Alternatively, please call our share registry provider, Computershare, on 6103-9415-4024 for