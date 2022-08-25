Full Year 2022 Jumbo Interactive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Mike Veverka - Jumbo Interactive Limited - Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Let me begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet and pay our respects to all elders past, present and emerging.



Today, I'm joined in our Brisbane office by our CFO, David Todd. I'll provide an overview of our FY '22 results and the progress we are making with our strategy, while Dave will run you through the numbers. I'll then wrap up, reaffirm our FY '23 outlook and move to Q&A.



Turning to the results, and this slide presents the key group metrics for the year. TTV and revenue were in line with our July update, while underlying EBITDA and NPAT came in marginally higher. We are very pleased with our FY '22 performance with double-digit growth on all key