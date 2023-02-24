Half Year 2023 Jumbo Interactive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Mike Veverka - Jumbo Interactive Limited - Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Let me begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet and pay our respects to all elders past and present. Today, I'm joined in our Brisbane office by our CFO, David Todd. I'll provide an overview of our first half '23 result and the progress we are making with our strategy, while Dave will run you through the numbers. I'll then wrap up and move to Q&A.



Starting with the numbers. Group TTV and revenue were up 27% and 18%, while underlying EBITDA and NPATA increased 7% and 8%, respectively. The lower underlying EBITDA margin of 48.8% primarily reflects the impact of the higher service fee paid to the Lottery Corporation and the impact of Stride and StarVale. Cash conversion remains strong, with