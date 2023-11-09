Jumbo Interactive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Susan Forrester -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Jumbo Interactive Limited. I'm Susan Forrester, the Chair of the Board, and I'd like to thank you all for attending our hybrid AGM today, where we have shareholders joining us physically in our offices at Toowong and also online via the Computershare meeting program.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Yuggera and Turrbal peoples and pay my respects to the elders, past and present. I'd also like to extend my respect to any aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people who are joining us for the presentation today. It is now 11:00 a.m. here in Brisbane, the nominated time for our meeting. And I have been advised by our Company Secretary that a quorum is present, so I am pleased to declare the meeting open.



Joining me for this AGM today are Sharon Christensen, Non-Executive Director; Giovanni Rizzo, Non-Executive Director; Jatin Khosla, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Graham Blackett, our Company Secretary; and Mike Veverka, Director and Chief Executive Officer. Susie Kuo, our