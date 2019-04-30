Apr 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2019 analyst and investors conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Tuesday, the 30th of April 2019. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Christina Kolbeck. Please go ahead.



Christina Kolbeck - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR&Sustainability



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q1 analysts and investors conference call. With me today is Marcus Ketter, CFO; and Jens Wegmann, COO of the company.



After the presentation, we are happy to answer your questions. So with this, I'd like to hand over to Marcus Ketter. Please go ahead, sir.



Marcus A. Ketter - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-CFO&Member of the Management Board



Thanks, Christina. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for