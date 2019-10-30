Oct 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2019 analyst and investors conference Call. (Operator Instructions). I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 30th of October 2019. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Felix Schmitz, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Felix Schmitz - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-IR Executive
Yes, thank you. And welcome to our Q3 analysts and investors conference call. With me today is our CEO, Gisbert Ruhl; our CFO, Oliver Falk; and our CEO for the Americas, John Ganem. They will guide you through the presentation. After the call, we will be happy to answer your questions in a Q&A session.
With that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Gisbert Ruhl.
Gisbert RÃ¼hl - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of Management Board&CEO
Yes, thanks, Felix. Warm welcome also
Q3 2019 Kloeckner & Co SE Interim Management Statement Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...