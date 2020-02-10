Feb 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to today's focus call on KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE Deep Dive into Digitalization conference call. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Felix Schmitz, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Felix Schmitz - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR - Internal Communications & Sustainability



Yes. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to our focus call: Deep Dive into Digitalization. This special occasion gives us the opportunity to inform you about our latest progress and achievements in the field of digitizing the steel distribution business.



With me today are Mr. Gisbert RÃ¼hl, CEO of KlÃ¶ckner; Mr. Ricardo De Sousa, CEO of kloeckner.i; and Marek Sacha, CEO of XOM Materials, who will guide you through the presentation. After the presentation, we will be open for discussions.



With that, I'd like to hand over to Mr. RÃ¼hl