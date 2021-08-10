Q2 2021 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Felix Schmitz - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR - Internal Communications & Sustainability



Yes. Thanks and welcome to our Q2 call. With me today are our CEO, Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Oliver Falk; our CEO Americas, John Ganem; and for the first time, Bernhard Weiss, CEO for Europe. They will guide you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will be happy to answer your questions.



Guido Kerkhoff - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



Thanks, Felix, and welcome also from my side to our Q2 call. The first one I do as the CEO here at Klockner. I