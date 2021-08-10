Aug 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Q2 2021 conference of Klockner & Co SE. For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Felix Schmitz. Please go ahead, sir.
Felix Schmitz - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR - Internal Communications & Sustainability
Yes. Thanks and welcome to our Q2 call. With me today are our CEO, Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Oliver Falk; our CEO Americas, John Ganem; and for the first time, Bernhard Weiss, CEO for Europe. They will guide you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will be happy to answer your questions.
With that, I'd like to hand over to Mr. Kerkhoff.
Guido Kerkhoff - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO
Thanks, Felix, and welcome also from my side to our Q2 call. The first one I do as the CEO here at Klockner. I
Q2 2021 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...