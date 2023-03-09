Q4 2022 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Q4 2022 Conference of KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE. For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Felix Schmitz. Please go ahead, sir.



Felix Schmitz -



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, to our Q4 2022 call. With me today are our CEO, Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Oliver Falk; our CEO, Europe; Bernhard WeiÃ; and our CEO, Americas, John Ganem. They will guide you through the presentation. Afterwards, we are happy to answer your questions.



And with that, I'd like to hand over to you, Guido.



Guido Kerkhoff - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



Yes. Thanks, Felix, and welcome to our full year '22 call. I'm happy to present to you again a very strong set of results. But before I go into the details, let me start with a short summary.



The year '22 was a year of 2 different halves. The