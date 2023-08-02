Aug 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Q2 2023 Analysts and Investors Conference Call of Klockner & Co SE. For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Felix Schmitz. Please go ahead, sir.
Felix Schmitz - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR - Internal Communications & Sustainability
Thanks, and welcome to our Q2 call. With me today are our CEO, Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Oliver Falk; our CEO, Americas; John Ganem; and our CEO Europe, Bernhard WeiÃ. They will guide you through the presentation. And afterwards, we are happy to take your questions. With that, I hand over to you, Guido.
Guido Kerkhoff - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO
Yes. Thanks, and welcome also from my side to our Q2 call. I'd like to start straight away with the highlights of this quarter in
Q2 2023 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...