Q1 2022 Kid ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / NTS GMT

Anders Fjeld - Kid ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Q1 presentation for Kid ASA. We will do a separate Q&A session at the end, so feel free to type in any questions, and we will do them at the end of this session.



Q1 was yet another strong quarter for the Kid Group, continued revenue growth, and maintained strong gross margin. Cost increase mainly due to one-off COVID-19 effects last year.



And these are the key takeaways from the first quarter. The revenue increased by 9.3% on top of a very strong last year. That was 10.4%.



The like-for-like revenue increased by 7.3% compared to 9.3% last year. The gross margin increased by 0.2% despite the increased freights costs, and also an increased cost on the raw materials.



The EBITDA decreased by NOK2.3 million to NOK110.4 million mainly due to one-off COVID-19 cost reduction that we saw last year. This gives us the eighth consecutive quarter with year-on-year increase in earnings per share.



The group revenue in April were up by 14.4%; and by the end of April, the year-to-date revenue was up 10