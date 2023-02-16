Q4 2022 Kid ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Anders Fjeld - Kid ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Q4 presentation for Kid ASA. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session, so feel free to type in questions. And [Marie] will post them all with the Q&A session.



Okay. Let's kick off. In a challenging market, we are very satisfied with presenting a revenue growth of 2.1% for Q4. And a like-for-like growth of 1.8%. On a full-year base, we managed to grow our revenue 2.6%. And we ended up the year on an all-time-high revenue of NOK3.178 billion. The online sale grew by 18.2% compared to a strong fourth quarter last year, ending up at NOK121.8 million in Q4, which is equivalent to an online share of 11%.



The gross margin decreased by 6.5 percentage points, mainly caused by increased freight costs, which without corresponding price adjustments as informed during the Q3 presentation. And also we had more availability of campaign products and increased discounting compared with the same quarter last year. The EBITDA decreased by NOK75.9 million to NOK296.8 million. Increased general expenses, especially