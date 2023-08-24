Q2 2023 Kid ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Carl Frederick Bjerke - Arctic Securities AS - Analyst



Anders Fjeld - Kid ASA - CEO



Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, for those of who at the webcast and for those of you present here at Arctic in Oslo.



We will kick off with the headlines, which we'll go deeper into during the presentation. We have experienced a challenging retail market, but improvement -- development during the quarter. Sales were slow in all markets during April and May, but picked up in June.



To sum it up, the group revenue decreased by 0.8% compared to a strong plus 8.8% last year. In constant currency, the revenue decreased by 2.5%, the like-for-like revenue