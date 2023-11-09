Q3 2023 Kid ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Welcome to this Q2 presentation from Kid. We have Anders and Mats with us today. The way we'll do this is that Anders and Mats will present the numbers. When they present, you are free to put questions in the chat function in the Teams, and they'll be read up at the end of the presentation.



So by that, I give the word to you guys.



Anders Fjeld - Kid ASA - CEO



Thank you very much. Thank you, Petter, and good morning to those of you who are in the audience also to follow us on the webcast. I will go quick through this slide, but we have finished a very strong quarter in terms of footfall and basket size that resulted in double-digit growth and an all-time high EBITDA for the group in Q3.



The revenues, as reported earlier, increased by 13.1%. In constant currency, the increase was in 12.1%. Like-for-like revenue increased by 12.9%, and the online revenue increased by 26.8%. The gross margin increased by 6.6 percentage points, resulting in a strong EBITDA increase of NOK98.6 million to NOK241.4 million. The EPS ended at