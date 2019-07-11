Q2 2019 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Cathrin Nylander - Kitron ASA - CFO, Acting President & Acting CEO



Welcome to this Kitron First Half Year and Q2 Results 2019. I am Cathrin Nylander, acting CEO and CFO. And with me today, I am very glad to say, is our COO on medical leave, Peter Nilsson, that will join me today.



Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President(Leave of Absence)



Happy to be here. Happy to be here. I'm looking forward to coming back full-time here at -- in September.



Cathrin Nylander - Kitron ASA - CFO, Acting President & Acting CEO



That's great. So why don't you start, Peter?



Questions and Answers:

- Kitron ASA - CEO & President(Thanks. Well, the first half of the year has been really, really busy. Strong -- continued strong growth in the top line in both first and second quarter. In the second quarter, we had 29% growth and almost 27% growth year-to-date. So really well above the levels we're