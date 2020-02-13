Q4 2019 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Good morning. Welcome to the Kitron 2019 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Webcast. I'm Peter Nilsson, the CEO. With me today, as usual, Cathrin Nylander, our CFO.



So let me give you a brief summary over the fourth quarter and somewhat into full year last year. We had a strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of about 20%, and 26% for the full year, particularly strong in the Defence and Aerospace sector as well as Offshore/Marine, just as we initially talked about very early in the year.



Year-to-date the EBIT margin was 6.1%, strong improvements in both Norway and Sweden. Overall, we made just over NOK 200 million in profits.



The order backlog ending very strong with a strong contribution from Defence/Aerospace and Marine sectors. Our working capital ratios are trending down after the large buildup earlier in 2019 and really starting in 2018.



And talking about the coronavirus outbreak and the situation in China. Kitron started up on Monday this week at 30% capacity, and we're increasing day by day. I'll talk a