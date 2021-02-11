Q4 2020 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Welcome to Kitron's fourth quarter and full year 2020 review. I'm Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, and presenting with me today is Cathrin Nylander, CFO.



Please remember that you have the possibility to post questions through the webcast. We will answer these at the end.



Now 2020 has been in many ways an exceptional year. The corona pandemic has created both challenges and possibilities. The growth of our Medical device revenue in 2020 is directly contributable to the pandemic-driven demand. Also, constraints in the upstream supply chain have created opportunities for Kitron as our performance likely has been better than the average competition. We expect much of the growth for 2021 to be driven by new customers and new products won during the past year or so.



Next page, please. So the fourth quarter revenue is the highest Q4 revenue ever. Growth is more than 11% in the quarter and contributing to the remarkable growth of 20% for the full year. Growth in the quarter was solely driven by the industry sector at more than 50%