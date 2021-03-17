Kitron ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Welcome to Kitron's Capital Markets Day 2021. We have a packed schedule, so let's move ahead. Next slide, please.



As usual, there's a substantial disclaimer. I underline that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. There are always uncertainties, and you should keep that in mind. Next slide, please.



I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron Group. With me today are parts of the group management team. Cathrin Nylander, CFO; and Israel Salvador, COO. Together with the MDs for Norway, Sweden, Lithuania and China, we've been running the company for the past 6 years.



The agenda for today starts off with me giving a brief overview of Kitron, followed by markets and growth strategy. Cathrin will then dig in down into the numbers with an overview of our long-term financial targets, finishing off the presentation with Israel discussing how operations will manage growth and profitability improvement. Finally, I'll return for a quick summary before we proceed to Q&A. Next slide, please.



So I understand quite a few