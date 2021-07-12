Q2 2021 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Welcome to a review of Kitron's First Quarter 2021. I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron. And with me today, as usual, is CFO, Cathrin Nylander. I'd like to remind you that we conclude with a Q&A session, and I encourage you to post questions during the presentation. Now let's take a look at an overview of the quarter.



Next slide, please. Kitron has had a strong second quarter. However, many of the second quarter numbers have been impacted by stronger NOK currency and more normalized sales compared to last year's exceptional COVID-driven demand.



This quarter has been a fight to deliver as much as possible in regards to the challenges from component shortages and delayed supplier deliveries. We continue to see strong customer demand, driven by industrial IOT, electrification and automation and manufacturing. Next slide, please.



We are growing in line with our long-term targets despite negative currency effects of about 10% this quarter and supply chain constraints impacting us with another 10%. Profits in the quarter are at