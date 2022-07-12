Jul 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President
Welcome to Kitron's Second Quarter 2022 and Half Year Report. I'm Peter Nelson, CEO of the Kitron Group. And joining me today is Ms. Cathrin Nylander, CFO. (Operator Instructions).
So let's kick off the review. Some of the highlights in the quarter. Revenue in the quarter was record high, reaching close to NOK 1.6 billion, with a growth of close to 60% compared to the previous year. The SEK 1.6 billion of sales generated over NOK 100 million in operating profits. EBIT margins showed a strong improvement compared to the first quarter 2022, but continue to be under pressure from cost increases and some inefficiencies driven by uneven incoming supply chain.
Order levels continue very strong for '22 and 2023. This has led to an increase of inventories and effective cash flow. We expect the reduction of net working capital as a percentage of revenue as improvement programs deliver further efficiencies.
Next slide, please, slide 3. Taking a look at the marketed operations. As I said, demand continues to be very strong in all
Q2 2022 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...