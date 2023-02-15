Q4 2022 Kitron ASA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Welcome to Kitron's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Report 2022. I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO of the Kitron Group. And joining me, as usual, is Ms. Cathrin Nylander, CFO. (Operator Instructions).



So let's kick off the review and we'll move to the next slide, please. Today, I'm pleased to announce that our fourth quarter performance was nothing short of outstanding. We achieved a sales growth of 91% compared to the same quarter last year, with a revenue of over NOK 1.8 billion. The full year growth was 75% with a revenue close to NOK 6.5 billion. Our EBIT for the fourth quarter was NOK 165 million and NOK 460 million for the full year, a significant improvement compared to 2021.



Our high volumes have generated solid profits, resulting in improvements in our cash flow and key financial metrics, including return on capital at 27%, up from 12.3%, cash cycle conversion at 100 days, down from 126. I'm also proud to say that our cash flow was NOK 63 million in the fourth quarter and NOK 117 million for the full year despite the strong growth. This