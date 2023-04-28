Kitron ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

Tuomo Lahdesmaki - Kitron ASA - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. My name is Tuomo LÃ¤hdesmÃ¤ki. I'm the Chair of the Board of Directors of Kitron. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to this virtual General Meeting where everybody is participating digitally. And I would like to thank the 3 shareholders who have been logging in on this virtual meeting today.



I would like to say a couple of practical information in the beginning. You have 4 buttons at the top of your screen that you can click on. They are home, messages, voting and documents. By pressing home, you will find additional technical details how this works, and I recommend that you read the text entered there.



Messages give you the opportunity to see the -- give you the opportunity to see the messages sent in from other shareholders as well as allowing you to enter written questions and comments for the General Meeting yourself, if decided.



The documents button gives you a copy of the notice and other associated documents. The voting pattern takes you to the items to be adopted here today. Voting will also