Q1 2023 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Kitron's First Quarter Report 2023. I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO of the Kitron Group. And as usual, with me today is CFO, Ms. Cathrin Nylander. Following today's brief presentation, we will have a Q&A. So please post any questions you may have to the Q&A section of the webcast. Thank you.



In our previous quarterly presentation, I was asked whether Q1 would be as strong as Q4. My answer then was Q1 will be strong or stronger. And I'm happy to report that the revenues in Q1 exceeded the previous quarter by close to 10%. So let's kick off of the review.



Next slide, please, Slide 2. I'm delighted to present our achievements for the first quarter of 2023. We had an excellent quarter with significant growth in many areas of the business. Our revenue for the quarter was close to EUR 191 million, an increase of 32.3% compared to the same period last year when that was EUR 144 million. Our EBIT was EUR 17.3 million, which represents an impressive increase of 119% from the EUR 7.9 million of last year. We've