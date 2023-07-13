Q2 2023 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Kitron's Second Quarter and First Half Year Report 2023. I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO of the Kitron Group. And joining me as usual is Ms. Cathrin Nylander, CFO.



Following today's brief presentation, we will have a Q&A.



Next slide, please, Slide 2, and we'll start by taking a look at some of the highlights. So I'm really excited to present our achievements for the second quarter of 2023. We've had an excellent quarter with significant growth in many areas of the business. Our revenue for the quarter was over EUR 206 million, an increase of 31% from the same period last year, when it was EUR 157 million. Our EBIT was EUR 19.2 million, an impressive increase of 93% from EUR 9.9 million last year. This is our third quarter with more than 9% EBIT margin.



And for the second quarter in a row, our net margin is above 7%, ending at 7.6%, up from the 4.2% last year. Finally, our earnings per share for the