Q3 2023 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kitron's Third Quarter Report 2023. I'm Peter Nelson, CEO of the Kitron Group. And joining me as usual is Ms. Cathrin Nylander, CFO. Following today's brief presentation, we'll hold the Q&A. So please post any questions you may have in the Q&A section of the webcast. Thank you. Next slide, please, Slide 2.



So let's take a look at some highlights. I'm excited to present our achievements for the third quarter of 2023. Despite the normal third quarter challenges, we've had an excellent quarter with significant growth in many areas of the business. We achieved a record third quarter revenue of over EUR 179 million in sales. That's an 8% growth over last year. Our operating margin measured as EBIT for this quarter stands at EUR 16.2 million, marking a 41% increase over last year. The EBIT margin of over 9% in the third quarter is indicative of the operational efficiencies we've achieved. Return on operating capital is now 23.2%, up from the 19.8% last year. Many, many financial metrics have improved