Dec 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Nilsson Kitron ASA-CEO



So I'd like to welcome you to Kitron's Capital Markets presentation for 2023. I'm Peter Nilsson, I'm the CEO and President of the Kitron Group. Today, I brought with me some additional members from the Kitron team, to help me with the to cover some of the topics.



We planned to be done with the presentation in 40 minutes. Leaving us 20 minutes to have an hour for Q&A. I think that'll cover the things you wonder about.



That's it, let's kick off the show and let's start with a brief introduction to the Kitron Group.



So let's start with our core business and operations. With Kitron we have our roots in a company founded in 1962 in Arendal, Norway. Today wherein industrial partner to many companies you use products from.



Our core business is building electronic assemblies. As an industrial partner, we take care of the manufacturing of electronics, the reside inside our customers' products. Sometimes we build the complete assemblies also.



These customers, they design, they own, they design and they sell these products. We