Q3 2023 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO



Hi, and welcome to our third-quarter results presentation. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of KMC Properties. With me today, I have Kristoffer Holmen, our CFO, who will take us through our financials a bit later.



First, let's go through the highlights from the third quarter. Our operating performance was stable, while a moderate adjustment to the portfolio values resulted in a slight increase in net yield and LTV. Our WAULT is steady and strong, 11.1 years at the end of Q3.



More important going forward is the announcement of the final part of the transformative BEWI transaction. This NOK625 million acquisition is accretive to KMC on all parameters and is yet another example of the growth leverage that lies in our platform. Importantly, this transaction will bring in a new strategic owner, Nordika, which we expect will provide strong support for our growth ambitions going forward.



It also gave us the possibility of adding another bank to our financial universe, Nordea Realkredit, in Denmark. The final part of the BEWI transaction