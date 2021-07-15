Q2 2021 Knowit AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Wallentin - Knowit AB - CEO & President



Hi and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter of 2021 for Knowit. As we said, I'm Per Wallentin, CEO of Knowit; and with me today, I have Marie BjÃ¶rklund, our CFO. We can take next slide.



For those who already know us, you also know that our vision is clear. We strive for sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Next slide, please.



We are, as a company, well positioned for continued profitable growth. The strong underlying megatrend support the business. As you all probably know, we have a strong footprint in the Nordics with a diverse customer base.



And which is very important. We have a very attractive employer brand in the Nordic market, for example, connected to IT students in the Nordic, when investors survey, we was the most attractive consultancy.



And as you also probably know, this quarter will be the last quarter in this current structure with our three business areas: Solutions, Experience, and Insight. Following the acquisition of Cybercom, we will announce a new or we