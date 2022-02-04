Q4 2021 Knowit AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Wallentin - Knowit AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, Per Wallentin here, and welcome to the presentation of the year-end report 2021. And as you mentioned, with me today, I also have Marie BjÃ¶rklund, our CFO.



Next slide, please. Overall, the fourth quarter was characterized by high activity driven by good demand in our services and by the continued integration of the acquired business, Capacent and Cybercom, of course. So I am pleased that we delivered a net sales of almost SEK1.6 billion, corresponding to an increase of around 5.5%, and that's around 4% in constant currencies, including the acquired entities. We delivered an adjusted EBITA of SEK181.1 million, and that's our strongest quarter ever. And that's with a healthy margin of 11.5%.



We can take the next slide, please. Looking back at the full year 2021, we took great steps in building a stronger Knowit. As you recall, we are now organized in four business areas. We added a new area, Connectivity, and we also integrated Creuna first and then Cybercom and then Capacent into