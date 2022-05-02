Q1 2022 Knowit AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Wallentin - Knowit AB - President & CEO



Hello. My name is Per Wallentin. And as you said, I'm the CEO of the company. And with me, I also have Marie BjÃ¶rklund, our CFO, who will take us through the numbers later on. We can take the next slide, please.



First of all, I would like to take you through some operational highlights d uring the first quarter. We had a very good start of the year, where we experienced good demand for our services, which in turn has resulted in strong growth and improved margins. I'm pleased that we delivered net sales of almost SEK1.7 billion, corresponding to an increase of around 13% when we compare Knowit (inaudible) with plus acquired companies a year ago. Adjusted currency effects of the growth was around 10%. We delivered an adjusted EBITDA of SEK194.2 million, and that's our strongest quarter ever at a healthy margin of 11.5%. And all in all, we see all four business areas performing very well.



We can take the next slide, please. An important milestone in the first quarter was the publication of our new sustainability goals around one month ago.