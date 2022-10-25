Q3 2022 Knowit AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Wallentin - Knowit AB - CEO, President



Thank you, and a warm welcome to this presentation of Knowit's Q3 report 2022. We can take the next slide, please. Today, I will present together with Marie BjÃ¶rklund, our CFO. And we can take the next slide, please.



First, I would like to take you through some operational highlights during the third quarter. We continue to see good demand for digitalization services. And I'm pleased to see that we have had a strong organic growth in the quarter. Our business areas, experience and connectivity, continue to perform well, increased revenue and margins.



Overall, we have a negative margin development, mainly explained by weaker performance within insight in Finland. We see that Finnish customers in this segment are a bit more reluctant to take on the longer assignments and to get people into new projects. And this is mainly manifested on our performance in the newly acquired company, Marketing Clinic, this quarter.



But long term, we see good potential in our management consulting business, both in Finland and in other markets. And we are