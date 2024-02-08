Feb 08, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Cheol Woo Park

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Head of IR

* Dong-kwon Bang

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & Chief Risk Officer

* Heedong Lee

* Ok-Dong Jin

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - CEO & Executive Director

* Sang-yung Chun

* Taekyung Lee

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO

* Young-Kyo Jeon

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - MD



Conference Call Participants

* Do Ha Kim

Hanwha Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* Hye-jin Park

Daishin Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jaewoong Won

HSBC, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Jihyun Cho

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jongmin Shim

CLSA Limited,