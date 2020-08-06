Q2 2020 S&T AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Richard Neuwirth - S&T AG - CFO



So, thank you very much. Also a warm welcome from my side. With me on the call is Mr. Niederhauser, our CEO. I'm going to start with the update on the Q2 and first half-year figures and Mr. Niederhauser is then going to give you an outlook for the financial year 2020 as well as beyond.



If we look to slide number 2, the highlights from S&T perspective in the first half year and the second quarter 2020, despite the Corona situation we managed to achieve on the isolated Q2 a revenue growth of 8.3% from EUR241 million to EUR268 million. Also we again achieved the over proportional EBITDA growth, which on a Q2 basis was rising from EUR23.2 million to EUR26.9 million. And accordingly also the net income increased by 8% from EUR18.2 million in the second quarter 2019 to EUR19.6 million in the second