Q2 2020 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hi everyone. And welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of Lindab Group. And I'm sitting here together with our CFO, Malin Samuelsson.



We go to the agenda slide, and we follow the same structure as we usually do. And I'll give an overview first before we get into the financials.



If we move to the overview on Slide 4 and some highlights from the second quarter of 2020. We had a good development in terms of sales in the Nordic region despite the COVID-19 situation. However, in the rest of Europe and in quite many countries, we saw countries going into lockdown and that affected our sales quite a lot in those countries.



In total, during the period, net sales declined by 14%, and to 2.2 million -- SEK 2.2