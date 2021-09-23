Sep 23, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. My name is Ola Ringdahl. I'm the CEO of Lindab Group, and we are sharing a presentation. And today, we have issued 2 press releases. I will start to comment on the first one that was sent out regarding the divestment of the Building Systems business area.



And then later in the presentation, I will comment on the updated financial targets. So if we move to Slide #2, so, today, Lindab has signed an agreement to divest our business area of Building Systems, which is our division for steel buildings and these are sold under the brand Astron with headquarters in Luxembourg. And the buyer is the French construction group. It's a company called Groupe Briand owned by the Briand family.



I should mention that the divestment is subject to anti-trust approval in Russia. And we expect that this will take 2 to 4 months to achieve this. In 2020, the Astron company had sales of SEK 946 million, and that is around 10% of our total group sales. The adjusted margin that