William Chapman Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hello. My name is Bill Peterson. I work at JPMorgan Semiconductor Research team. Really pleased to have the team from Silicon Labs here with us, Tyson Tuttle, CEO; and John Hollister, the CFO. And we're going to go through a fireside chat. I've asked the team to share some opening comments, then I'll move on to some questions, prepared questions I have. We have asked a question function that please feel free to use, and I'll try to take a look at those and bring those into the discussion as well.



There is a poll that you can use to kind of indicate the willingness to move towards more of a face-to-face format. This is our second year in a row of doing this virtually. Hoping to see you guys and see all of our clients as well as corporate soon. So I'm going to pass over to Tyson. Again, thanks for joining. It's great to have Silicon Labs as part of our conference this year.



G. Tyson Tuttle - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - CEO & Director



Well, thank you, Bill. Thank you,