Dec 07, 2023 / 05:50PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Welcome back to the Barclays Tech Conference. I'm Tom O'Malley, semi and semi-cap equipment analyst here. We're lucky enough to have Silicon Labs, Matt Johnson, Chief Executive Officer; and Giovanni Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance. So thank you both for being here today.



Robert Matthew Johnson - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you for having us.



Giovanni Pacelli - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Senior Director of Finance



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo I'm going to start with a topic that I've intro-ed with for multiple companies, which is just the current cycle. And I'd say that many here have seen cyclical downturns, but I think you guys have seen one that's very sudden and very steep.Can you just walk