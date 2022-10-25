Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
(technical difficulty)
So we posted a strong revenue growth of 39% in Q2 and also a very good -- we believe very strong organic growth. We had some strong -- really strong organic growth last year, but it likely went down a little bit in Q1 but picked up, here again, a little bit in Q2. So that's a strong sign from us, we think, that the organic growth is keeping up at a good pace. And then we added some 24% of the revenue growth was coming from acquisitions, and then we have a positive currency effect of 4% as well.
The quarter has been for us, but we have also done very good -- I think, very good proactive management with a lot of price adjustments still, even though a little bit slightly less than before, I would say. But still, we have been able to keep our margins at a good level and have some pricing power in the -- where we work with the very specialized companies we have in many instances. But we have been dealing with increased -- seeing raw material cost increases still. And we've also seen some companies, especially within the control division still struggling with component
Q2 2023 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...