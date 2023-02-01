Q3 2023 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. It's 10:00 a.m. and welcome to the Lagercrantz presentation of our Q3 report. Me speaking is JÃ¶rgen Wigh, CEO; and together with me here, Peter Thysell as well, our CFO. Welcome, everyone. We, as we normally do, have this as a phone conference. The presentation we would like to go over and the slides we would like to go over, you can download them from our homepage. So lagercrantz.com is the homepage address and you can download the presentation there. And we would like for everyone to be able to follow, I would like to -- I try to highlight along the way which page we're on. But you can find the presentation there and also the report of course that we released here this morning. A very strong Q3 in our fiscal year ending then last of December. We had a very strong growth still and also some good cash flows and also some acquisitions came in very nicely for us. So it's a record high EBT for the group here in Q3.



We will as always go over the