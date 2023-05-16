Q4 2023 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Lagercrantz presentation of our Q4 and fiscal full year report of our fiscal year ending end of March. Me speaking is JÃ¶rgen Wigh, CEO. And together with me here today this morning, we have also Peter, our CFO, and we would try to guide you through the -- and give a presentation of what we have announced this morning.



The report is available on our website and also the presentation. You can gather the information there if you'd like. We -- I would try to -- as we normally have done this, we will do it in English, and we will try to guide you through the presentation available on the website page-by-page really, so that we can feel that you are fully up-to-date for -- what we have in the presentation.



As normal, we have divided the presentation into all 3 sections. We would like to sort of start off with some introduction for those obvious that are new to the group. And after that, we will jump right into the numbers