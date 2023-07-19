Q1 2024 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Yes. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Lagercrantz presentation of our Q1 report. We will run this as we normally do for 45 minutes or so and me speaking is Jorgen Wigh, CEO of the group. Together with me here, we also have Peter Thysell, our CFO. The presentation, as always, is you can download it from our website, lagercrantz.com and we will try to -- yes, if we feel very comfortable and easy to have it like that and you can download it there and we would try to make sure that everyone knows what page we're on along the way as we go through the presentation.



So with that, I will start off with going into the presentation. The presentation has 3 parts really. First, I'd like to give a short introduction here, all of those of you that are new to the group for a couple of pages. And then after that, we will go right through the Q1 report as we release the numbers in the report this morning. And after that, we will also make some highlights on other things that is